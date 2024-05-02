GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Shivarajkumar is a constant ‘star’ in wife’s campaigns

May 02, 2024 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Actor Shivarajkumar at an election campaign for his wife, Geetha Shivarajkumar, in Shivamogga LS constituency.

Actor Shivarajkumar at an election campaign for his wife, Geetha Shivarajkumar, in Shivamogga LS constituency. | Photo Credit:

Actor Shivarajkumar has been busy campaigning for his wife, Geetha Shivarajkumar, the Congress candidate for the Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat. He accompanies his wife on her visits to villages and addresses small gatherings. Often, people request him for a song or dance. However, he has said he will hold a dance programme once the elections are over.

Recently, his statement that his father, Kannada matinee idol Rajkumar, was interested in politics, attracted criticism from his brother-in-law, Kumar Bangarappa, a BJP leader. The BJP leader maintained that Rajkumar never wanted to get into politics.

During Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Shivamogga on Thursday, Shivarajkumar accompanied the party leaders on the dais. He interacted with AICC president M. Mallikarjun Kharge, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and others.

When he was asked to address the gathering, the actor said he was a fan of Mr. Gandhi’s humanity and physical fitness. “One who keeps his body fit, will also keep the nation fit,” he said.

