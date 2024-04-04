GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Sena (UBT) releases list of 4 more candidates for Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra

Among the nominations is Vaishali Darekar-Rane, who will be contesting from the prominent Kalyan constituency, presently held by Shrikant Shinde, son of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

April 04, 2024 04:23 am | Updated 04:23 am IST - MUMBAI

Abhinay Deshpande
Abhinay Deshpande
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) on April 3 announced four more candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

Among the nominations is Vaishali Darekar-Rane, who will be contesting from the prominent Kalyan constituency, presently held by Shrikant Shinde, son of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The Thackeray-led party has now announced candidates for a total of 21 seats in Maharashtra, as the State gears up for elections spread across five phases commencing on April 19.

Former Union Ministers, father-son rivalry, wrestler: Shiv Sena (UBT) first list of candidates covers all; Congress objects 

In addition to Ms. Darekar-Rane, the former Chief Minister declared the candidature of Satyajit Patil, Bharti Kamdi, and Karan Pawar from Hatkanangale, Palghar, and Jalgaon constituencies, respectively.

The Sena (UBT) leader indicated that if Maha Vika Aghadi (MVA) ally Congress decides against contesting from the Mumbai North constituency, his party will field a candidate there. This move comes in response to the BJP nominating Union Minister Piyush Goyal for the same constituency.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena, under the leadership of Mr. Shinde, has yet to announce its candidate for the Kalyan seat.

Ms. Darekar-Rane had previously contested from Kalyan seat in the 2009 general election on a Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) ticket, finishing third with 1.02 lakh votes.

Mr. Karan Pawar’s selection came as a surprise, as he joined the Thackeray camp on the same day as current BJP MP Unmesh Patil.

Mr. Patil’s departure from the BJP occurred after being denied a ticket from Jalgaon, leading the party to field Smita Wagh in his place. Mr. Thackeray also made it clear that Shiv Sena (UBT) remains steadfast in its candidate selection for Sangli constituency, despite opposition from the Congress.

The nomination of Chandrahar Patil has stirred discontent within Congress, which sought to field Vishal Patil, grandson of former Chief Minister Vasantdada Patil, from the coveted Sangli seat.

Moreover, the Shiv Sena (UBT) conceded its traditional Kolhapur and Ramtek seats to Congress, signalling strategic adjustments within the coalition.

The grand old party expressed displeasure over Sena (UBT) fielding Mr. Thackeray’s close aide Anil Desai from the Mumbai South-Central constituency, a seat of interest for Congress.

Mr. Satyajit Patil’s candidacy from Hatkanangale is viewed as a setback to Raju Shetti of Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana, who sought Mr. Thackeray’s support in this constituency.

Related Topics

Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray / Maharashtra / state politics / General Elections 2024 / politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.