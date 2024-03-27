GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Shiv Sena (UBT) releases first list of 16 nominees

The Uddhav-led Sena is expected to contest 20 seats. The Maha Vikas Aghadi has not yet announced the seat-sharing agreement.

March 27, 2024 10:29 am | Updated 10:46 am IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau
Rajya Sabha member Anil Desai will run for the South Central seat in Mumbai. File

The Shiv Sena (UBT), a part of Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), on March 27, has released its first list of 16 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena is expected to contest 20 seats. The MVA has not yet announced the seat-sharing agreement.

Additionally, Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut declared that his party colleague in the Rajya Sabha, Anil Desai, will run for the South Central seat in Mumbai, bringing the total number of candidates to 17. Mr. Desai’s tenure in the Rajya Sabha will conclude on April 3.

Key insiders told The Hindu that despite the Shiv Sena (UBT) naming its candidates for the Sangli and Mumbai’s South Central Lok Sabha seats, the Congress party is gearing up to nominate its own candidates for these constituencies. Moreover, there’s a tussle between the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) over the Bhiwandi seat.

