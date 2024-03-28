Seeman introduces ‘mike’ symbol for Naam Tamilar Katchi; claims Election Commission exhibiting bias

March 28, 2024 12:17 pm | Updated 12:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief co-ordinator Seeman, who introduced his party’s symbol ‘mike’, on Wednesday, March 28, 2024 slammed the Election Commission of India for being partisan and claimed that he would have received ‘sugarcane farmer’ symbol had he agreed to join the National Democratic Alliance. Mr. Seeman charged that India was not truly a democratic country.

Since 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NTK has been contesting on ‘sugarcane farmer’ symbol and has since become popular and recognisable amongst the youth, particularly rural youth, in Tamil Nadu. In the 2021 Assembly polls, the party garnered an impressive vote share of 6.58%.

Speaking to the reporters, Mr. Seeman suggested that Tamil Manila Congress leader G.K. Vasan and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam were allotted ‘cycle’ and ‘pressure cooker’ because they have joined the NDA.

“Who got sugarcane symbol? Are they contesting the elections? How did G.K. Vasan get the ‘cycle’ symbol? Is it not being used by another party in another State in India? How can he be allotted the symbol? Did nobody else ask for ‘pressure cooker’?” he questioned.

Mr. Seeman also criticised the decision to deny ‘pot’ symbol under which Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder Thol. Thirumavalavan contested and won in Chidambaram Parliamentary constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and denial of the ‘top’ symbol to the MDMK.