Lok Sabha polls | At Tiruchi, Naam Tamilar Katchi names pro-jallikattu activist Rajesh, AMMK fields Senthilnathan

March 24, 2024 04:23 pm | Updated 04:23 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Pro-jallikattu activist D. Rajesh has been fielded by the Naam Tamilar Katchi as its candidate for the Tiruchi Lok Sabha constituency for the upcoming general elections scheduled to be held in the State on April 19.

A graduate in Business Administration, Rajesh (44) is the state president of the ‘Veera Vilaiyattu Meetpu Kazhagam’. A resident of Tiruchi, Rajesh was one of the petitioners in the Supreme Court earlier to permit the conduct of traditional sport jallikattu in Tamil Nadu.

This is for the first time that Mr. Rajesh is contesting in a Lok Sabha election. Agriculture being his occupation, Mr. Rajesh had voiced his support during pro-jallikattu protests, anti- NEET and anti-Sterlite agitations and on the Cauvery water issue.

AMMK candidate

P. Senthilnathan is the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam’s candidate for the Tiruchi Lok Sabha constituency for the forthcoming Parliamentary election.

A degree holder in Bachelor of Engineering and MBA , Senthilnathan (47) is presently the 47th ward councillor of the Tiruchi Corporation and the party’s Tiruchi urban district secretary. He had joined the AIADMK as a member in 1996 and served in party works.

He joined the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam under the leadership of T.T.V. Dhinkaran in 2018 and has been in full time active politics since then. This is Mr. Senthilnathan’s maiden fray in a Lok Sabha election. He was elected as the councillor of the 47th ward in the election held to the Tiruchi Municipal Corporation in 2022.