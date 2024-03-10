Lok Sabha polls | Chirag Paswan cautions BJP before seat-sharing announcement

March 10, 2024 06:22 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - Patna:

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president and Jamui Lok Sabha member Chirag Paswan on March 10 indirectly cautioned the BJP before making any final decision on seat sharing.

Sensing of getting less seats in the alliance this time after the arrival of Janata Dal (United) in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mr. Paswan asserted that he is not afraid of anyone and neither will bow down. Giving a strong message to the BJP, Mr. Paswan said his alliance was one and only with the people of Bihar.

“Chirag Paswan has no greed for the power, my ideology and my principle is only dedicated to the people of Bihar. As far as alliance is concerned, my alliance is one and only with the people of Bihar,” Mr. Paswan said addressing an impressive crowd during Jan Ashirwad Mahasabha organised at Sahebganj High School ground of Vaishali district.

Without naming anyone, Mr. Paswan took a dig at the earlier government in the State alleging that the problems in Bihar still persist.

‘Lags behind’

“Many governments have come and gone, many alliances are formed and broken. Many leaders have come but they all have looted Bihar. Many promises have been made by the leaders but in the reality, Bihar still lagging behind. Every passing day, Bihar is inching towards destruction, “Mr. Paswan said to the cheering crowd shouting slogans in his support.

Referring to the problem of migration, he claimed that the people are going out of State for better jobs and education. Highlighting the requirement in the State, Mr. Paswan said people want good education, good health infrastructure in their own State, district, block and village instead of going to other States.

“This is election time and make your mind and think about the leaders who have fulfilled their promises or not, if not then why to vote them again? We need to identify those leaders who have only made the promises but never fulfilled,” Mr. Paswan quipped.

Without naming anyone, Mr. Paswan alleged that some people are trying to divide the society on the basis of caste and religion.

Through this rally, he indirectly staked claim to contest from the Hajipur seat which he has been demanding for long time and presently represented by his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras of the Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP).

“Let me promise that I will solve all the problems of Vaishali in next five years. Chirag Paswan alone is enough to solve your problems. I just need your blessing and love. The MP of Lok Janshakti Party -Ram Vilas (LJP-RV) will solve all your problems. I also want to say that Chirag Paswan has never comprised for the power,” Mr. Paswan said.

Younger brother of the late Ram Vilas, Union Minister Mr. Paras has been continuously saying that he will contest the coming Lok Sabha polls from Hajipur and no other person can make claim on the seat.

Chirag’s father represented Hajipur seat eight times since his first win in 1977.

In 2014, the BJP had entered into an alliance with the undivided LJP, which won six of seven Lok Sabha seats it contested. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the LJP won six seats it contested in alliance with the Janata Dal (United) and the BJP. However, five LJP MPs rallied against Mr. Paswan and joined hands with his uncle Paras in 2021. Mr. Paras grabbed a Union Cabinet berth after the BJP took his Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party as an NDA ally.

“Chirag Paswan kisi ke samen jukta nahi hai, or kise se darta nahai hai [Chirag Paswan will never bow down in front of anyone, neither afraid of anyone.]. Many attempts were made to break me down, lakhs of conspiracy were hatched to break my family and party assuming that Chirag Paswan will breakdown. However, these people forget that Chirag Paswan is the son of lion who will never breakdown,“ Mr. Paswan said.