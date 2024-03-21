GIFT a SubscriptionGift
School management booked over children’s presence in PM’s roadshow

March 21, 2024 11:59 pm | Updated March 22, 2024 12:00 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Children dressed as Hindu gods and donning saffron-coloured cloth strips bearing party symbols during the PM’s roadshow in Coimbatore.

Children dressed as Hindu gods and donning saffron-coloured cloth strips bearing party symbols during the PM’s roadshow in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Coimbatore City Police on Thursday registered a case against the management of three schools for having brought 22 students to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow on March 18.

Chinmaya Matriculation School, Chinmaya CBSE School, Vadavali, and Chinmaya School, R.S. Puram, had brought the students dressed as Hindu deities and donning saffron cloth strips bearing party symbols.

The School Education Department and Assistant Returning Officer P. Suresh initiated an inquiry and sent notices to the schools. As it was a breach of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), the Assistant Returning Officer lodged a complaint with the Saibaba Colony police.

A case was registered under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act on Thursday.

