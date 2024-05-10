GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Samajwadi Party will ‘fail to open account’ in Uttar Pradesh, says Yogi Adityanath

Mr. Adityanath alleged that the Congress and the SP were conspiring to divide the country

Published - May 10, 2024 05:42 am IST - Lucknow

The Hindu Bureau
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath being felicitated by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders during the public meeting for the Lok Sabha polls, in Sitapur on May 9, 2024.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath being felicitated by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders during the public meeting for the Lok Sabha polls, in Sitapur on May 9, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that the Samajwadi Party (SP) would fail to open its account in the 2024 Lok Sabha election and that all the five members of the party’s first family were set to lose.

“The SP would not even be able to open its account in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 in U.P. and all the five members of the party’s chief were set to lose,” Mr. Adityanath said in Lakhimpur Kheri while addressing an election rally in support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Ajay Mishra ‘Teni’.

Mr. Adityanath, while alleging that the Congress and the SP are conspiring to divide the country, added that after becoming the Chief Minister, the first thing the SP chief Akhilesh Yadav did was to withdraw cases against terrorists.

Mr. Adityanath pitched the 2024 Lok Sabha election as a battle between “Ram Bhakts” and “Ramdrohis”, calling voters to teach such divisive forces tough electoral lessons.

“The INDIA bloc parties [Congress and the SP] are now claiming that the construction of the Ram temple was unnecessary. It’s evident that a battle is going between Ram Bhakts [Ram devotees] committed to the country’s progress and development of the underprivileged, and Ramdrohis [Ram opponents] who aims to jeopardise the nation’s security, disparage India on the global stage,” the U.P. CM alleged.

Mr. Adityanath accused the Opposition of conspiring to divide the country. “During the Congress rule, the country faced insecure borders and witnessed peak of terrorism and Naxalism. While the SP’s rule is known for opening fire at devotees of Lord Ram and for withdrawing cases against terrorists,” the U.P. CM said.

Regarding the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, held on January 22, Mr. Adityanath said the event was the conclusion of over 500 years wait. “Our Lord Ram waited through 500 years of struggle to find his abode in the grand temple in Ayodhya. But Opposition parties had issues with the consecration ceremony, and so they declined the invitation,” the U.P. CM said.

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / state politics / General Elections 2024 / Samajwadi Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.