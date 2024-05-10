Samajwadi Party will ‘fail to open account’ in Uttar Pradesh, says Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that the Samajwadi Party (SP) would fail to open its account in the 2024 Lok Sabha election and that all the five members of the party’s first family were set to lose.

“The SP would not even be able to open its account in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 in U.P. and all the five members of the party’s chief were set to lose,” Mr. Adityanath said in Lakhimpur Kheri while addressing an election rally in support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Ajay Mishra ‘Teni’.

Mr. Adityanath, while alleging that the Congress and the SP are conspiring to divide the country, added that after becoming the Chief Minister, the first thing the SP chief Akhilesh Yadav did was to withdraw cases against terrorists.

Mr. Adityanath pitched the 2024 Lok Sabha election as a battle between “Ram Bhakts” and “Ramdrohis”, calling voters to teach such divisive forces tough electoral lessons.

“The INDIA bloc parties [Congress and the SP] are now claiming that the construction of the Ram temple was unnecessary. It’s evident that a battle is going between Ram Bhakts [Ram devotees] committed to the country’s progress and development of the underprivileged, and Ramdrohis [Ram opponents] who aims to jeopardise the nation’s security, disparage India on the global stage,” the U.P. CM alleged.

Mr. Adityanath accused the Opposition of conspiring to divide the country. “During the Congress rule, the country faced insecure borders and witnessed peak of terrorism and Naxalism. While the SP’s rule is known for opening fire at devotees of Lord Ram and for withdrawing cases against terrorists,” the U.P. CM said.

Regarding the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, held on January 22, Mr. Adityanath said the event was the conclusion of over 500 years wait. “Our Lord Ram waited through 500 years of struggle to find his abode in the grand temple in Ayodhya. But Opposition parties had issues with the consecration ceremony, and so they declined the invitation,” the U.P. CM said.