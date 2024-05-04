Sajad Lone seeks apology from Omar Abdullah over BJP-tag

May 04, 2024 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - SRINAGAR:

J&K Peoples Conference (JKPC) chief Sajad Lone on Saturday sought an apology from rival National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah for “lying about Mr. Lone’s poll speech” and alleged remarks of Mr. Lone saying “I am BJP”.

“If Omar Abdullah is true in his assertions that I have publicly declared I’m BJP, let him show the clip, mention the date, time and venue. I am ready to tender a public apology. And if this is false, then he should tender an apology,” Mr. Lone, who is contesting from the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat, said.

Mr. Abdullah’s party is the main rival of Mr. Lone in Baramulla. In a statement, Mr. Abdullah accused Mr. Lone of publicly accepting that “I am BJP”. The NC has made the BJP main poll narrative in north Kashmir and stated he was contesting against “Delhi’s might” in Baramulla.

However, Mr. Lone has taken umbrage at Mr. Abdullah’s remarks, “wrongly quoting” Mr. Lone. “He (Mr. Abdullah) has crossed the limit. I am mulling to write to the Election Commission (EC). The highly protected father-son duo is endangering the lives of my workers on the ground. Mr. Abdullah’s remarks are either delusional or he is rattled,” Mr. Lone said.

Mr. Lone said most J&K parties, including the NC, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and his party, have had relations with the BJP. “But Mr. Abdullah believes he has earned a certificate of forgiveness from God. The BJP is a peripheral party. It has mere 1% votes in north Kashmir and just 0.2% in Srinagar. How can the rest of the voters become a proxy of mere 1%?” Mr. Lone asked.

He said the BJP has reasons not to contest from Kashmir. “It’s the first election after abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. If the BJP had failed to garner votes, it would have meant moral rejection of the party,” Mr. Lone said.

He accused Farooq Abdullah, president of NC, and Mr. Abdullah of issuing statements at the behest of the BJP. “Certain Muslim leaders are on rent of the BJP. This father-son duo is also on rent. This is to escape action in the cases of corruption and stay outside jails,” Mr. Lone said.