RLD spokesperson quits party over BJP ticket to Brij Bhushan’s son

Rohit Jakhar said giving a Lok Sabha election ticket to Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s son “is an insult to the women wrestlers”

May 05, 2024 02:13 am | Updated 02:13 am IST - Meerut

PTI

National spokesperson of BJP ally Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) Rohit Jakhar has resigned from the party in protest against the BJP giving a ticket to the son of incumbent MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is facing charges of sexually harassing women wrestlers.

“Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is an accused in the sexual harassment case of women wrestlers. Giving ticket to his son is an insult to the women wrestlers. For me the honour of the country comes first,” Jakhar told PTI on Saturday.

“I sent my resignation from the post of the national spokesperson and the primary membership of the Rashtriya Lok Dal to party president Jayant Choudhary on Friday,” Mr. Jakhar said, adding that he was not joining any political party and his struggle for social justice would continue.

Mr. Jhakar was among the top leaders of the RLD and is the State president of the National Jat Federation. He has been associated with the RLD and the farmers’ movement for over a decade.

The BJP on Thursday named Karan Bhushan Singh as its Lok Sabha candidate from the Kaiserganj seat in Uttar Pradesh, replacing his father and former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Mr. Brij Bhushan. Mr. Brij Bhushan stepped down from his post as the WFI president amid a raging protest against him over the allegations although he has denied the charges. The Delhi Police have filed a chargesheet against him in court.

