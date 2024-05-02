GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Revanth Reddy accuses BJP of pursuing ‘hidden agenda’ to scrap reservations for SCs, STs and OBCs

The decennial Census could not be held in 2021 due to the deliberate delay by the BJP regime at the Centre, the Chief Minister alleged

May 02, 2024 09:49 pm | Updated May 03, 2024 08:18 am IST - KUMRAM BHEEM ASIFABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Chief Minister and Congress leader A. Revanth Reddy

Telangana Chief Minister and Congress leader A. Revanth Reddy | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Sharpening his attack on the BJP, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy alleged that the ruling BJP dispensation at the Centre did not conduct decennial Census of 2021 as part of its ‘hidden agenda’ to scrap reservations for SCs, STs and OBCs.

For the first time in the pre and post independence era since the first Census were carried out in 1881 by the British colonial administration, the decennial Census could not be held in 2021 due to the deliberate delay by the BJP regime at the Centre, he alleged while addressing an election meeting in Asifabad of the ST-reserved Adilabad Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday evening.

The Congress is committed to conduct a caste-based census across the country to ensure proportionate reservation for ushering in social justice, if voted to power, he asserted.

“When I raised the issue, those at the helm of affairs in the Centre in Delhi got a case registered against me by the Delhi police,” he further alleged.

“I was implicated in around 200 cases by the previous BRS government for questioning its misrule and injustices caused to people,” he said, adding that he will not be cowed down by the false cases.

With your support I am ready to fight against the “onslaught by the Delhi sultans” by drawing inspiration from the great Adivasi leaders like Kumram Bheem who fought against the British colonial regime and the autocratic Nizam rule, he said.

Mr. Reddy called upon people to elect the Congress candidate Athram Suguna of Gond tribe from Adilabad seat to become their voice in Parliament and espouse their cause.

