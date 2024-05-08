GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Repolling at one polling booth in Rajasthan’s Barmer constituency

Repolling was earlier held at a polling station at Nandsi village in the Ajmer Lok Sabha constituency on May 2

May 08, 2024 05:56 am | Updated 05:56 am IST - JAIPUR

The Hindu Bureau
The Barmer District Election Officer has suspended four members of the polling team which had conducted the voting at the booth. File

Repolling will be held at a booth at Dudhwa Khurd village in Rajasthan’s Barmer Lok Sabha constituency on Wednesday following the complaints made about the breach of secrecy during the polling on April 26. The Election Commission has ordered repolling at the Government Senior Secondary School in Dudhwa Khurd.

Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said in Jaipur on Tuesday that the repolling would be held from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for 1,294 voters registered at the polling station. The webcasting of the polling process will also be done. Dudhwa Khurd falls in Barmer district’s Chohtan Assembly constituency, where Bharatiya Janata Party’s Aduram Meghwal won in the 2023 election.

The Barmer District Election Officer has suspended four members of the polling team which had conducted the voting at the booth. The complaints regarding the breach of confidentiality of votes were made after some videos showing bogus voting and the voters being denied their right to franchise went viral on the social media.

The Election Department of Rajasthan sent a proposal to the Election Commission for repolling after receiving the complaints. Legal action under the Representation of the People Act was also being taken against the representative of the webcasting vendor for violating the secrecy of voting, Mr. Gupta said.

Repolling was earlier held at a polling station at Nandsi village in the Ajmer Lok Sabha constituency on May 2 because of the presiding officer having misplaced the 17-A register of voters.

