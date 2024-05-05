GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Regional parties will be crucial in the next Govt, KTR claims as he seeks votes for BRS

The BRS leader claimed that Congress was not in a position to challenge the BJP anywhere in India

May 05, 2024 08:41 am | Updated 08:41 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao at a roadshow in the city on May 4. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

BRS party working president K.T. Rama Rao claimed that 13 major political parties in India, not affiliated with either the NDA or the INDI Alliance, will become crucial in forming the new government at the Centre.

Mr. KTR who addressed a public meeting and roadshows in Quthbullapur, Secunderabad Cantonment, and Medchal constituencies on May 4 said that the BRS will not join either the NDA or the INDIA alliance post-parliament elections. He accused the BJP and Congress of not supporting Telangana while they were in power at the central government.

Mr. KTR warned that voting for the BJP would destroy the city’s image, potentially leading to tensions between religious groups. He urged the people to vote for peace and growth by voting for the BRS party. He reminded the people of Hyderabad that over the past 10 years of governance, BRS contributed to the city’s growth in various sectors by providing substantial funds and infrastructure.

The BRS leader claimed that Congress was not in a position to challenge the BJP anywhere in India and that only regional parties could defeat the BJP in the parliament elections. He reminded people that in the last Assembly elections, it was the BRS party which successfully defeated all the BJP MPs who contested in the Assembly polls.

He ridiculed Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi for leaving Amethi and running away to Kerala instead of fighting the BJP in his own stronghold. He also accused Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of colluding with the BJP by giving tickets to weak candidates as requested by BJP.

The former Minister also accused Revanth Reddy of lying to the people of Telangana and only making fake promises and the latter had completely failed as a Chief Minister and as a leader of the Congress party in serving the people of Telangana.

