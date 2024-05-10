GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Re-polling in 4 booths in M.P.'s Betul Lok Sabha seat sees 72.97% turnout

The Election Commission (EC) ordered re-polling at the four booths after a few EVMs were damaged when a bus ferrying the gadgets and polling personnel post-voting caught fire

Published - May 10, 2024 10:53 pm IST - BHOPAL

PTI
Voters wait in queues at a polling station in Betul seat to cast their votes for the third phase of Lok Sabha Polls on May 7 in Madhya Pradesh.

Voters wait in queues at a polling station in Betul seat to cast their votes for the third phase of Lok Sabha Polls on May 7 in Madhya Pradesh. | Photo Credit: ANI

A voter turnout of 72.97% was recorded at four booths in Madhya Pradesh's Betul Lok Sabha seat where re-polling took place on Friday after electronic voting machines (EVMs) used in the May 7 voting were damaged in a fire, an official said.

The voting started at 7 a.m. and ended at 6 p.m., the official added.

The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday ordered re-polling at the four booths after a few EVMs were damaged when a bus ferrying the gadgets and polling personnel post-voting caught fire on Tuesday night near Sonora Gaula village in Betul district.

The four polling centres come under Multai Assembly segment of Betul parliamentary seat (ST reserved). A dry day and holiday were announced in the areas covered by re-polling, the official said.

An estimated 72.65% polling was recorded in the Lok Sabha seat on May 7, the election official said earlier.

Betul was among nine seats in M.P. which voted in the third phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha election. Eight candidates were in the fray, but the main fight is between sitting BJP MP Durgadas Uikey and Ramu Tekam of Congress.

The BJP has been winning the Betul seat since 1996.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.