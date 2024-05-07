GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rajasthan CM to campaign in Telangana for BJP LS candidates

May 07, 2024 12:16 pm | Updated 12:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Rajasthan Chief Minister and BJP leader Bhajan Lal Sharma.

Rajasthan Chief Minister and BJP leader Bhajan Lal Sharma. | Photo Credit: PTI

Rajasthan Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bhajan Lal Sharma and BJP Yuva Morcha national president Tejasvi Surya will be campaigning in Telangana in support of BJP candidates for the coming Lok Sabha elections.

Mr. Sharma will campaign in Peddapalli in support of Srinivas Gomasa at 10 a.m., and will campaign in Narayankhed for Zaheerabad candidate B.B. Patil at 1 p.m.. He will hold a roadshow in support of Hyderabad candidate K. Madhavi Latha at Begum Bazar at 5.30 p.m. and hold a meeting in Koti at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Mr. Surya will be campaigning for the party at Champapet in support of Ms. Madhavi Latha at 10 a.m., in support of Telangana BJP president and Secunderabad candidate G. Kishan Reddy at Chikkadpally at 3.30 p.m., travel by metro train from Ameerpet to Kukatpally at 5.30 p.m., and interact with people at Rameshwaram Cafe at Madhapur at 6.30 p.m. on Tuesday.

