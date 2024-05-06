GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Punjab Government aiding efforts to subvert BJP campaign: Sunil Jakhar

Jakhar alleged the State machinery in Punjab has failed miserably

May 06, 2024 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

The Hindu Bureau
Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Sunil Jakhar. File

Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Sunil Jakhar. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Punjab’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Monday sought an action taken report from the State’s Director General of Police (DGP), after the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) expressed concern over law and order, complaining about failure of the State machinery to protect the right to campaign.

BJP Punjab president Sunil Jakhar led a delegation to meet the CEO Sibin C here and complained about the conduct of elections and the right to campaign. They also expressed apprehension about the safety of their candidates during elections. The delegation submitted a detailed complaint letter, following which, Mr. Sibin asked the DGP to submit a fact finding and action taken report.

Mr. Jakhar alleged the State machinery in Punjab has failed miserably to ensure the right to campaign of BJP candidates. “Without providing an equal platform to campaign, the election process will be rendered futile,” he said.

In a memorandum, Mr. Jakhar expressed apprehension about possible collusion between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and other parties to obstruct BJP candidates. He said the possibility of anti-social elements using the garb of protesting farmers to create trouble for BJP candidates cannot be ruled out. He said if the State election machinery does not intervene to check this well-planned conspiracy against the BJP, it would vitiate the elections rendering both the process and the final outcome unfair.

Mr. Jakhar said the State DGP, and Chief Secretary need to be put on notice for lapses that are obstructing the BJP campaign and resulting in an amplified threat to the security of party candidates. “Protests and obstructions during elections cannot take place without prior permission and notice,” he said. He felt the ground situation support the BJP’s apprehensions of a sponsored link to ongoing disruptions.

