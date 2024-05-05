GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Public campaign on the last day in Shivamogga

May 05, 2024 08:13 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
BJP State president, B.Y. Vijayendra campaigning at Shiralakoppa in Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency for BJP candidate B.Y. Raghavendra.

BJP State president, B.Y. Vijayendra campaigning at Shiralakoppa in Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency for BJP candidate B.Y. Raghavendra. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT E MAIL

The public campaign for the election to be held for Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency came to an end on Sunday evening. All three major candidates—B.Y. Raghavendra of the BJP, Geetha Shivarajkumar of the Congress, and K.S. Eshwarappa—spent the day holding roadshows and public meetings.

BJP candidate B.Y. Raghavendra visited villages Narayanapura and Hittur, where people had decided to boycott the elections over the lack of basic amenities and in demand of a lift irrigation project. He interacted with the villagers and convinced them to withdraw the boycott and cast their votes in the elections.

Later, he visited Basavapura in Hosanagara taluk, where a farmer died in an elephant attack on Friday, May 3. He interacted with family members and conveyed his condolences. Mr. Raghavendra told the media that he would be travelling to many places on the day to meet the workers and leaders of the party.

During a visit to the party’s office in Shivamogga, Mr. Raghavendra took selfies with college students, who were first time voters.

Similarly, Congress candidate Geetha Shivaraj Kumar addressed a press meet in Shivamogga along with her husband, actor, Shivaraj Kumar and brother Madhu Bangarappa, Minister for School Education, before leaving for Shikaripura. She campaigned in Shikaripur, Shiralakoppa and parts of Sorab constituency on the day.

Geetha Shivarajkumar, addressing the media, that she started her campaign on April 3. All these days, leaders and workers of the party extended support. She thanked them all.

Former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, who is contesting as an independent candidate, campaigned in parts of the Sagar assembly constituency on the day. Addressing the media, Mr. Eshwarappa he would win by a margin of not less than two lakh votes. He was banking upon silent voters, not identified with any political party, in the election.

The workers can visit door-to-door on Monday.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Karnataka / Bharatiya Janata Party / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.