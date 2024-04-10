GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DMK took votes from Chennai people for years, but did nothing for the city, says Modi in a post on X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi listed out a host of infrastructure projects funded by the Centre for Tamil Nadu

April 10, 2024 12:00 am | Updated 07:05 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi canvassing votes for BJP candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha poll in a roadshow at T. Nagar in Chennai on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi canvassing votes for BJP candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha poll in a roadshow at T. Nagar in Chennai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

BJP leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday charged that though the DMK took votes from the people of Chennai for years, it did nothing much for the city. “DMK is busy furthering corruption and family rule. Their MPs are not accessible to the people, particularly whenever the times are challenging,” he said in a post on X, after his roadshow in T. Nagar in the evening, ahead of Lok Sabha election.

According to him, the recent public information on the Katchatheevu surrender point to how the Congress and the DMK were complicit in harming “our strategic interests and the well-being of our fishermen and fisherwomen”. “No wonder this time, Chennai is all set to reject the DMK and the Congress,” he said.

“Chennai has won me over,” Mr. Modi said adding that the enthusiasm in Chennai also shows “Tamil Nadu is all set to support the NDA in a big way.”

Listing out a host of infrastructure projects for Tamil Nadu funded by the Centre, Mr. Modi said the NDA government will keep working in sectors like roads, ports, urban transportation, culture, commerce, connectivity, energy and more. “At the same time, we will address key issues in Chennai like strengthening the disaster management apparatus, which makes us better prepared when calamities like floods strike. We will also keep supporting the MSME sector, a vital pillar of economic growth,” he said.

He said his government accorded topmost respect to Tamil culture and “we will continue to make Tamil culture and language popular on the world stage.”

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Tamil Nadu / Chennai / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.