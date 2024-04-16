GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Prime Minister Modi’s Mangaluru roadshow a big hit, says BJP district president

April 16, 2024 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Dakshina Kannada district unit Satish Kumpala on Tuesday said the Sunday roadshow of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mangaluru was a big hit with the show’s images and videos going viral worldwide.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Kumpala said the Prime Minister’s gesture in paying respects to Narayana Guru was well received by people. He said the roadshow has amplified the vigour of party cadres, who had already undertaken a massive campaign in the region for the victory of the BJP candidates.

Thousands of people, including those from neighbouring districts, waited with patience to get a glimpse of Mr. Modi on Sunday thereby making the programme a massive success. The DK BJP unit was indebted to all those people and the cadres for their gesture, Mr. Kumpala said.

First phase complete

He said the party cadres have completed the first phase of door-to-door contact programme of voters in DK Lok Sabha constituency. The second phase was under progress in 61 booths, he said, adding State president B.Y. Vijayendra would visit the constituency on April 21 and 22 for programmes at Bantwal and Belthangady respectively.

The BJP’s Tamil Nadu State president K. Annamalai will also undertake campaigning in the district, he said.

Different morchas of the party too were undertaking campaigns, Mr. Kumpala said, adding a large meeting of advocates was scheduled for April 19.

The BJP national leader Gaurav Bhatia will attend this meeting, he said.

Asked why the Mangaluru Mayor was not allowed to welcome Mr. Modi during the roadshow, Mr. Kumpala cited a delay in clearance by the SPG as the reason. Moreover, it was a political programme and the protocol did not apply, he added. Even SPG clearance was not given to him also till Sunday afternoon, Mr. Kumpala noted.

The BJP leaders Ravishankar Mijar, Nithin Kumar, Premananda Shetty and others were present.

