March 04, 2024 05:36 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST

Senior Gujarat Congress leader and Porbandar MLA Arjun Modhwadia on March 4 resigned as a lawmaker from the State Assembly. The former Gujarat Congress president and former leader of opposition, Mr. Modhwadia is likely to join the BJP in next few days.

This is the second setback to the grand old party, as the State unit’s working president Ambarish Der resigned from the party earlier in the day.

More details to follow