Poor turnout of police for casting their postal ballot votes in Virudhunagar

April 08, 2024 09:35 pm | Updated April 09, 2024 07:29 am IST - Virudhunagar

A poor turnout of police personnel was reported for casting their postal ballots at the facilitation centre here on Monday.

Only 132 police personnel from the district cast their votes at the facilitation centre set up at the Collectorate.

Polling officials and agents of candidates were present in large numbers at the District Development Council hall from morning till 5 p.m.

Though some 1,300 police personnel had opted for the postal ballots as they would be on election duty on the polling day on April 19, the police personnel trickled in one by one throughout the day.

Police sources said that most of the police officials and personnel from the district were away at Rajapalayam for the bandobust for the road show where Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh participated in the evening.

The police personnel were mobilised in the morning and hence, they could not cast their postal ballots. Similarly, a good number of police personnel were deployed for the temple festival in Virudhunagar.

A police official said that a request to the District Election Officer would be made to provide similar facilitation centre for the police personnel to cast their postal ballots on some other day.