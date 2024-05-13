GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Poll campaign gathers steam in Delhi; AAP, BJP spar over development

Updated - May 13, 2024 02:51 am IST

Published - May 13, 2024 01:42 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
BJP leader Tejasvi Surya (second from left) taking part in a road show at Chandni Chowk.

BJP leader Tejasvi Surya (second from left) taking part in a road show at Chandni Chowk. | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi on Sunday saw high-octane canvassing for the Lok Sabha poll, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urging voters to back the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) so that he “doesn’t go to jail again”, while the BJP called him “the poster boy of corruption”.

AAP’s INDIA bloc partner, the Congress, carried out padyatras and door-to-door campaigning, with its interim Delhi chief Devender Yadav saying they will expose BJP’s “authoritarian” rule at the Centre.

Mr. Kejriwal led his party’s roadshows in New Delhi and West Delhi constituencies. This was the second day of his canvassing after he was released from Tihar Jail on Friday following a Supreme Court order that granted him interim bail till June 1.

“I have to go back to jail after 20 days. If you choose jhadu [AAP’s symbol], I won’t have to go back to jail. The BJP wants to stop the work that I am doing in Delhi by keeping me in jail,” he said.

The BJP’s charge was led by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Bengaluru MP Tejasvi Surya. 

‘CM lost credibility’

Mr. Puri told traders in Amar Colony that the BJP is seeking votes based on the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi while the “corrupt” Delhi government has “no achievements to show”. “Today, we are the fifth largest economy in the world. By 2047, we will be a developed nation. This is happening due to the development done by Mr. Modi,” the Union Minister said.

Mr. Surya led a roadshow in Chandni Chowk and said Mr. Kejriwal has lost the moral right to comment on corruption. “He is the poster boy of corruption. He has made many U-turns in his political life and is in alliance with the same people he had called corrupt,” he said in a veiled reference to AAP’s alliance partner, the Congress.

Mr. Sarma campaigned in North East Delhi and slammed Mr. Kejriwal for claiming that senior BJP leaders were sidelined by Mr. Modi. “He has forgotten how he betrayed Anna Hazare, Yogendra Yadav and Prashant Bhushan,” the Assam CM said.

Related Topics

Delhi / politics / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.