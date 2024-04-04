GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

PM Modi slams Congress-RJD Govt. in Bihar over corruption, praises Nitish

PM Narendra Modi kicks off NDA’s Bihar campaign, highlighting achievements and slamming corruption in previous government

April 04, 2024 02:08 pm | Updated 02:08 pm IST - Patna

Amarnath Tewary
Amarnath Tewary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Jamui, Bihar on April 4, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Jamui, Bihar on April 4, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Kicking off the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA’s) poll campaign in Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 4 addressed a public meeting in Jamui and slammed the previous Congress-RJD-led Government over corruption, while listing achievements of his government at the Centre in last 10 years.

“This Cong-RJD Government in Bihar even opposed Bharat Ratna award conferred to [late veteran socialist leader] Karpoori Thakur; they opposed a tribal to become President of India. This ghamandia alliance [Opposition INDIA block] wants to keep Bihar in lantern age,” said Mr. Modi while, gathered crowd cheered. He also added quickly, “We say corruption hatao [remove corruption], they say corruption bachao [save corruption]”.

Lok Sabha elections LIVE updates - April 4, 2024

Jo garib ka paisa loota hai usko lautana padega [the poor people’s money which they (Cong-RJD govt.) have looted, have to return]”. “This 10 years [NDA led by PM Narendra Modi] of government is only a trailer, a lot of things have to be done to take India and Bihar far away,” said Mr. Modi.

“Poor people’s welfare is Modi Government’s priority. Nine crore people in Bihar are getting free ration and it will continue for next five years as well, 84 lakh people in Bihar have got Ayushman [free health card upto ₹5 lakh] card, even 2 crore animals have been vaccinated for different diseases,” he added. “Jab niyat sahi, to natije sahi [when intention is right, results are bound to be right],” he said.

“India is today world’s fifth largest economy, Our Chandrayan has reached to the moon and the G20 meeting held in India recently has become point of discussion world over,” Mr. Modi said, while adding, “And this has not become possible by Modi, but by your vote.”

Mr. Modi also slammed the previous RJD regime, saying, “They were the land grabbers of poor people in lieu of jobs [in railways]”. “Even Nitish Kumar was the Railway Minister, but his tenure was blameless”. “When this ghamandia alliance [Opposition INDIA alliance] was in power what was the condition of railway? But, today even people of Bihar are travelling in trains like Vande Bharat,” Mr. Modi added.

He also said, “India has changed now and whenever something was happening to the country earlier, they [the Congress Govt.] used to reach other countries for help but today, this is a changed India… yeh ghar mein ghus kar marta hai [this enter into homes to kill],” Mr. Modi said and the crowd, mostly young people, cheered in roar.

Looking enthused with the gathered crowd, Mr. Modi asked, “Is this a poll meeting or a victory meeting?”

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar too was present on the dais along with PM Modi and reiterated he would “not go anywhere from here (NDA)”. “In-between I had gone with those people [RJD-Congress] for some time but, now I’ll not go anywhere,” repeated Mr. Kumar while, listing briefly how development works have been done in Bihar during his regime with the support of NDA government at the Center. “This time the NDA would get more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha poll,” predicted Mr. Kumar.

Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan too addressed the meeting while praising PM Modi and his leadership.

Under NDA alliance, Jamui (reserved) seat has been given to LJP (RV) and Mr. Paswan, sitting MP from the seat, has this time fielded his brother-in-law Arun Bharti from the seat. Mr. Paswan himself is contesting from Hajipur (reserved) seat.

Jamui goes to poll in the first phase poll on April 19.

“You give us your vote and my guarantee will be development,” Mr. Modi assured the crowd while, summing up his speech.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.