PM Modi in Belagavi | ‘Rahul Gandhi has insulted great kings and queens of this country’

April 28, 2024 01:28 pm | Updated 01:35 pm IST - Belagavi

Rahul Gandhi has insulted the great kings and queens of India like Shivaji Maharaj and Kittur Chennamma, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Belagavi on Sunday, April 28. He was speaking at a campaign rally for BJP candidates Jagadish Shettar and Anna Saheb Jolle.

“The Congress prince has said that the Rajas and Maharajas of the past were brutal rules who snatched the properties of the common people. He said that they routinely exploited their subjects. What does this mean? It only means that he has insulted great kings like Shivaji Maharaj and Queens like Kittur Chennamma,’‘ the prime minister said, in a reference to Rahul Gandhi.

“I want to ask the prince, you insult and criticise kings and queens, but you do not speak of the atrocities committed by Nawabs, Nizams, Sultans and Badshahs, over several centuries. Is that because you do not know about the contribution of the kings and queens, or is it because you want to indulge in appeasement politics?’‘ he asked.

“Does the Shehzada know about the contribution of the benevolent Kings of Mysore? The good governance and patriotism of kings and queens is historical and inspiring. Banaras Hindu University would not be built without the support of the King of Banaras. It was Queen Ahalyabai Holkar who reconstructed temples. It was the King of Baroda who recognised the talent of Dr B.R. Ambedkar and invited him to his court. The King sent him to foreign countries for higher studies. Does the Congress Prince know any of this?” Mr. Modi said.

“He seems to have the courage to speak only against kings, but not the Sultans and Nawabs. Does he know that the Nawabs conspired in dividing the country? His lips are sealed when it comes to such rulers,’‘ the PM said.

Congress leaders do not seem to remember the atrocities committed by Aurangzeb. They are aligning with parties that keep praising Aurangzeb. They do not criticise Sultans who were destroying temples and engaging in cow slaughter.

PM attacks Congress’ ‘appeasement politics’

Congress leaders are led by their appeasement policies. Such policies are reflected not only in their governance, but also their representation of history. All that is because of vote bank politics. That is why they have a skewed vision, the PM said.

Unlike the Congress, we are inspired by Kittur Rani Chennamma. The NDA government has opened various wings of the army for women. It has allowed girl students in Sainik schools. There is a Sainik school named after Sangolli Rayanna in Belagavi. The number of women in central police forces has doubled, he said.

Candidates Mr. Shettar and Mr. Jolle, MPs Iranna Kadadi and Mangala Angadi, former MP Prabhakar Kore, MLAs, party leaders from Belagavi and Chikkodi and others were present.