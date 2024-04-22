Neha Hiremath murder case to be transferred to CID, special court to be set up, says Karnataka CM

April 22, 2024 02:49 pm | Updated 02:52 pm IST - Shivamogga, Karnataka

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said the investigation into the murder of Hubballi student, Neha Hiremath, will be handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Speaking to the media at Shivamogga airport on Monday, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the CID would investigate the case and a special court would be set up for the speedy trial of the case.

Further, responding to a question, he said he would visit Neha’s family in Hubballi on his next visit to the city.

Neha Hiremath (23), daughter of Congress councillor of Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation Niranjan Hiremath, was allegedly stabbed to death on the campus of BVB College on Thursday. The accused Fayaz Khondunaik, who fled from the scene, was arrested by the police subsequently.

Neha was a first year Master of Computer Application (MCA) student and Fayaz was earlier her classmate.

Crime cases have come down during Congress rule, the Chief Minister claimed. “In 2023 (Congress rule) it was 1,295 (crime cases). From 2019-2022, during four years of BJP, it was 1,300, 1,318, 1,342 and 1,370 respectively.

“We will give protection to everyone during our tenure. I strongly condemn Neha’s murder. We are forming a special court... Neha’s father has spoken about involvement of four more suspects, I have asked for it also to be investigated,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)