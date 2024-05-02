Phone-tapping case should be handed over to CBI or NIA: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

May 02, 2024 07:49 pm | Updated May 03, 2024 08:29 am IST - HYDERABAD

BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar Lok Sabha candidate Bandi Sanjay Kumar has demanded the Congress Government to hand over the phone-tapping case to either the CBI or NIA.

“If Revanth Reddy Government does not do so, we have to suspect that there is an underhand dealing with the BRS leadership to water down the case, which has several ramifications, including national security,” he said on Thursday.

Talking to the media at the BJP office after a considerable gap, the firebrand party leader charged that consistent efforts are being made to dilute the case in which a Minister from the district has been playing a prominent role having forged a ‘‘secret understanding” with KCR and his family.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar pointed out that though one of the accused police officials, Radhakishan Rao, had confessed to have tapped the phones on the directions of the former CM, in which not only him but even Mr. Revanth Reddy were main victims, prime accused and former intelligence chief Prabhakar Rao ran the entire show. If he is brought back to the country from the US, the key role played by KCR’s son and former Minister K.T. Rama Rao will also come to light, he alleged.

“Is the Congress Government making serious efforts to bring Mr. Rao back to India? Why is no action being taken against KCR despite being named by the arrested police officials? Isn’t it a heinous crime and violation of personal rights to put phones under surveillance and listen to conversations between husband and wife?” he questioned.

The BJP leader also claimed that Mr. Prabhakar Rao had a role in the ticket being given to the current Congress candidate in Karimnagar though he was never in the party and the CM himself wanted to give the ticket to another person. “A lot of money got exchanged by many hands to facilitate this deal. This is a conspiracy to defeat me. I can give the information I have if the case is handed over to national security agencies,” he added.