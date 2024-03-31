People keen to ensure one more term to Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy: YSRCP’s Bellana Chandrasekhar

March 31, 2024 04:49 pm | Updated 04:49 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Vizianagaram MP and YSR Congress Party leader Bellana Chandrasekhar said that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s welfare and developmental activities have touched the hearts of common people who were again keen to vote for him and the ruling party’s candidates in the ensuing elections.

Mr. Chandrasekhar, an advocate, was elected to Parliament in the 2019 general elections, defeating former Union Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju by a margin of 48,036 votes. The YSRCP has fielded him again from Vizianagaram for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where he has intensified the campaign in all seven Assembly constituencies under the district, Meanwhile, the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has fielded its senior leader Kalisetti Appala Naidu there.

Mr. Chandrasekhar said that absolute unity among all the sitting MPs would be an added advantage for him to win the seat with a comfortable majority. “In spite of COVID-19 and other issues, I could take up many developmental activities such as nine under passage bridges, two Road Over Bridges (ROBs) and others with MP Local Area Development Funds. Hundreds of villages were provided solar lighting facilities during the five year-tenure,” he said while addressing the people in Nellimarla during an election campaign.

“On the lines of Vizianagaram Railway station, Cheepurupalli and Bobbili railway stations are being modernised with acceptance of my proposals by the Railways. I made the railway officials introduce many trains including one to Varanasi. Earlier, the pilgrims faced difficulties as they had to catch another train in Bhubaneswar to reach Varanasi. I feel that it is one of the major achievements in my tenure,” said Mr. Chandrasekhar while speaking to The Hindu on the side lines of the meeting.

“Beginning of the international airport, construction of government medical college, completion of land acquisition for Central Tribal University took place in my term. My contribution is there in those initiatives. I hope people would understand my dedicated work and bless me again from Vizianagaram Parliament seat,” he added.

Mr. Chandrasekhar assured to take steps for the completion of Budagatlapalem fishing harbour, which was proposed at a cost of ₹340 crores in Etcherla. He said that construction of a fishing jetty in Chintapalli of Pusapatirega mandal has consolidated the vote bank of YSRCP among the fishermen community.