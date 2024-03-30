Bandaru Satyanarayana refutes allegations of joining YSRCP but heartbroken after being denied Pendurthi Assembly ticket

March 30, 2024 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Refuting allegations of joining the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), former MLA Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy said that he will be with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) till his death. However, the senior TDP leader also said that he may now stay away from active politics, but will work as a ‘karyakartha’ for the party. “Even if I die, the TDP flag has to go along with my body,” said an emotional Satyaranarayana.

Four-time MLA and former Minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, who was denied a ticket from Pendurthi Assembly constituency in the upcoming elections, conducted a ‘get-together’ with his supporters and close aides at Vennelapalem in Sabbavaram, here on Saturday. Shockingly, he informed them that this will be his last political meeting and he may not be able to speak to them in future. He had also told his supporters that he was open to receive suggestions about his future course of action.

During the meeting, Mr. Satyanarayana said that he was extremely depressed, heartbroken and upset after he was not given the Pendurthi Assembly ticket. He said that he has spent sleepless nights after the Pendurthi ticket was allotted to another candidate. He also questioned TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party (JSP) on why he was denied the party ticket.

“What wrong have I done to the party? In my 43 years of political career, I have worked round the clock for the party’s betterment without expecting anything. Did I speak anything wrong on the party or its leaders. I have organised all party programmes successfully. Or do you feel, TDP is weak in this constituency. For the record, even during the YSRCP wave, with my efforts, eight out of 10 TDP corporators won in this constituency,” Mr Satyanarayana said.

The former MLA also said that a number of contestants like Ganta Srinivasa Rao, Palla Srinivasa Rao, Gana Babu, Ayyanna Patrudu and those who have changed parties, were given tickets again, but he was denied the same.

The senior TDP leader also said that he was insulted by TDP a number of times, and after 1999, he was not given any important post, but still he remained loyal to the party. The former MLA also recollected that he had played a crucial role in strengthening TDP in Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Srikakulam and other parts of Uttarandhra following high command instructions.

He also said that in the last five years, he had exposed a number of scams, committed by the YSRCP and raised his voice against the atrocities of the ruling party, apart from working for the people of his constituency. Mr. Satyanarayana also admitted that he has received offers from the YSRCP a number of times, assuring him of MLA and Minister posts, but he had never considered such options and remained loyal to the TDP.