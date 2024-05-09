GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

PDP candidate Parra gets EC notice over poll speech

The EC pointed out a speech in which Mr. Parra had said: “Your vote should be your referendum. A message needs to be conveyed to New Delhi that people’s silence here should not be construed as their contentment.”

Published - May 09, 2024 10:34 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Peerzada Ashiq
Peerzada Ashiq
People’s Democratic Party (PDP) youth president Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra. File

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) youth president Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra. File | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

The Election Commission of India (EC) on Thursday issued a notice to People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Waheed-ur-Rehmaan Parra for remarks made at a poll rally in the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency.

In a notice issued by the District Election Officer (DEO), Srinagar, the EC said Mr. Parra’s speech “has the potential of aggravating the differences among communities and cause discontentment in the society.” It asked him “to restrain from issuing such statements and also to make clear the exact context and message you wanted to convey to the people and also to clarify your position in this regard to the District Election Officer, Srinagar, within two days of issuance of this notice.”

“Otherwise, (it) would be construed as non-compliance and will invite action under law,” the notice read.

The EC has pointed out a speech in which Mr. Parra had said: “Your vote should be your referendum. A message needs to be conveyed to New Delhi that people’s silence here should not be construed as their contentment.”

Mr. Parra had said the future of the youth was uncertain and people were scared. “The issue is to convey to New Delhi that people of Kashmir are not happy with New Delhi, and people have apprehension about safeguarding of their identity, land and other resources, and for this they want reassurance from the Parliament,” Mr. Parra said, according to the EC notice.

Mr. Parra is quoted as saying: “We have lost thousands of people, particularly youth. Many are in jails, many others lost, an entire generation is slipping away from us, children are caught in drug addiction, the educated are under depression and the future generation is in danger. To save this, we want people to take this election not less than a referendum and send a message to New Delhi that people are not happy with them. They want to be heard, they want their issues and fears to be addressed by the Parliament of India.”

