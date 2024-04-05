Only Modi can bring development for the nation, says T. T. V. Dhinakaran

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
April 05, 2024 09:45 pm | Updated April 06, 2024 07:48 am IST - THENI

The Hindu Bureau
AMMK coordinator and Theni Lok Sabha constituency candidate T. T. V. Dinakaran campaigning at Palanichettipatti on Friday.

AMMK coordinator and Theni Lok Sabha constituency candidate T. T. V. Dinakaran campaigning at Palanichettipatti on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Only Narendra Modi can bring development for the country, said Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) coordinator and Theni Lok Sabha constituency candidate TTV Dhinakaran here on Friday.

Speaking at an election rally in Bodi and Periakulam Assembly segments, which are a part of the Theni Lok Sabha constituency, he said that as a Prime Minister Mr Modi had shown a clean track record and no one can level a corruption charge against him. He has driven the country to a new high and the image of India was at its peak at the global-level.

Many Indians living abroad were happy about the recognition and respect they have been receiving overseas. Attributing it to Mr Modi, the AMMK leader said that he has been focusing on development and growth that every State in the country would feel it in the next five years.

He said that he was coming to Theni after 14 years and was moved by the warmth shared by the people here and promised to bring about change for good.

He said, “Like how, Amma (Jayalalithaa) obliged me with sanctioning welfare schemes and development projects, I am confident of getting the same treatment from Mr Modi,” he assured and added that the Dindigul-Sabarimala railway line would be implemented for sure.

Attacking the AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, he said that the sheen of the AIADMK had gone. The true cadres of the AIADMK were highly demoralised and down. He said that after having made him the Chief Minister, Mr Palaniswami threw him out, which led him to form the AMMK.

In many places, he appealed to the voters to cast their votes on the Cooker symbol, which is on the fifth row in the EVM.

General Elections 2024 / Tamil Nadu / Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam / Bharatiya Janata Party

