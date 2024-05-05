GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Old and new BJP allies set for a battle in Assam’s Kokrajhar

A legal bar on the incumbent MP Naba Kumar Sarania has brightened the chances of UPPL, BPF in the constituency

May 05, 2024 03:30 am | Updated 06:50 am IST - GUWAHATI

Rahul Karmakar
Gana Suraksha Party leader and two-time MP Naba Kumar Sarania at a polling station in Tamulpur, Assam, on April 26, 2024.

Gana Suraksha Party leader and two-time MP Naba Kumar Sarania at a polling station in Tamulpur, Assam, on April 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

GUWAHATI A controversial Scheduled Tribe (ST) certificate is believed to have opened a window of opportunity for two regional rivals with the BJP connection in western Assam’s Kokrajhar, the only Lok Sabha constituency in the Northeast reserved for plains-dwelling tribes.

Kokrajhar is named after the headquarters of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), an autonomous area straddling five districts inhabited by the Bodo community. Members of the community have represented the constituency since the first Lok Sabha election in 1952 until Naba Kumar Sarania, a former extremist, broke the sequence in 2014.

Nomination rejected

Largely supported by the non-Bodo communities, including Muslims, Mr. Sarania retained the seat in 2019. His nomination this time was rejected after the Gauhati High Court found him ineligible to contest as his ST certificate was faulty. The non-Bodos comprise more than 65% of the population across the BTR.

The chances of United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) candidate Joyanta Basumatary and his Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) rival Kampa Borgoyari are said to have brightened with Mr. Sarania, the head of the Gana Suraksha Party, out of the way.

The UPPL heads a coalition government in the BTR and is one of the two regional allies of the BJP in the Assam government. The BPF is a former ally of the BJP, the two parties having ruled Assam together from 2016 2021.

MP sees conspiracy

“I became a victim of a conspiracy but our supporters will ensure our rivals cannot take advantage of my absence. We have a strong candidate in Binita Deka, who is from my village,” Mr. Sarania said.

Ms. Deka, a political novice, is among the 12 candidates seeking a Lok Sabha berth from Kokrajhar. The others include Garjan Mashahary of the Congress and Gauri Sankar Sarania of the Trinamool Congress.

Mr. Borgoyari, a former extremist and the ex-deputy chief of the council that governs BTR, said misrule and inequitable development under the UPPL had made the electorate gravitate toward the BPF. “We are enjoying the support of all the communities who have found out that ours was a much better government,” he said.

UPPL president Pramod Boro, who is the chief of the council now, countered the BPF claim. “They misguided the people during the 17 years they ruled BTR by threatening and intimidating people. We will win by more than three lakh votes because the people are happy with the development, peace and security we have ensured,” he said at a rally in the Kokrajhar district.

He also said 65 social organisations had pledged their support for the UPPL candidate, an MLA. “The supporters of the BJP and the Asom Gana Parishad are also working with us to ensure a thumping victory,” Mr. Boro said.

Voting for Kokrajhar will be held in the third phase on May 7 along with Barpeta, Dhubri, and Guwahati constituencies.

Related Topics

Assam / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.