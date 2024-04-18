Now, star Darshan campaigns for ‘Star Chandru’ in Mandya

April 18, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - MYSURU

In a reversal, popular Kannada actor Darshan Toogudeepa, who had campaigned for Independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh in Mandya in 2019, on Thursday campaigned for Congress candidate Venkataramane Gowda, popularly known as ‘Star Chandru’ in the constituency where the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy is the candidate of the BJP-JD(S) combine.

The star’s campaign for ‘Star Chandru’ at Malavalli in the constituency came a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed a rally in Mandya that attracted a large crowd. Mr. Darshan has a large following in the region and is referred to as ‘D-Boss’.

Flashback 2019

Mr. Darshan, with other film stars, including Yash, had campaigned for Ms. Ambareesh during the last elections. It was a high-voltage battle as Mr. Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil Kumaraswamy was then in the poll fray. Ms. Ambareesh, who joined the BJP recently, had won the poll that witnessed a fierce fight. The BJP had given outside support to Ms. Sumalatha.

Ms. Ambareesh, who is now supporting the NDA, is yet to campaign in Mandya. She had shared the dais with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda along with the alliance candidates, including Mr. Kumaraswamy, at a rally in Mysuru. Mr. Kumaraswamy and Ms. Ambareesh had opposed each other all these years after the JD(S) received a drubbing in Mandya last election. However, now on the same side of the divide, their relationship has thawed.

Support for individual

Mr. Darshan, who has been a big support to the Mandya MP, told mediapersons that he would have campaigned for Ms. Ambareesh if she had contested. He added that he came for the campaign as he knew MLAs P.M. Narendra Swamy and Uday, and the Congress candidate, refusing to attach any party affiliation to his campaign. Mr. Darshan, along with other film stars, had also campaigned when actor M.H. Ambareesh contested elections in Mandya in the past.

Mr. Darshan’s roadshow in Malavalli constituency was well received with a large number of people thronging the villages where his procession passed through.