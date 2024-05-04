GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

No JD(S) MLA is in touch with me, says Shivakumar

May 04, 2024 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Satuday said that no JD(S) MLA was in touch with him following the embarrassing episode of the alleged sexual abuse case of party MP Prajwal Revanna.

“It is natural that the MLAs will be frustrated, but I am not in discussions with anyone,” he said on Saturday. Asked about rumours that 12 JD(S) MLAs would join the Congress, he said, “It is not correct.”

To another question, he asked why the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, uncle of Mr. Prajwal Revanna, was changing his stand on the alleged sexual assault case and pen drives with explicit videos being circulated in Hassan.

Asked about Mr. Kumaraswamy’s statement that “everyone will know the fate of the pen drive case after May 7”, suggesting that things will change after the elections conclude in Karnataka, Mr. Shivakumar said, “Why wait till May 7 to reveal anything? Mr. Kumaraswamy himself had said that his family was different from Mr. Prajwal Revanna’s family and added that those who do wrong will have to face consequences. It was Mr. Kumaraswamy who said that ticket would not be given to his family members and it was the same Mr. Kumaraswamy who sought forgiveness for Prajwal. Why is he changing his stance so often?”

Asked if scandals are a result of fight for Vokkaliga leadership, he said, “These rumours are created by the BJP. The Congress gave me the leadership position four years ago, I do not want any leadership. I am born a Vokkaliga and it is my responsibility to protect my community. I am striving to uphold the self-respect and esteem of the community. It is my dharma, I don’t want any leadership.”

