Nitish Kumar has lost his senses, alleges Lalu Prasad

April 21, 2024 02:59 pm | Updated 02:59 pm IST - Patna

After three days of campaigning while braving the scorching summer heat in Saran from where his second daughter Singapore based Rohini Acharya is contesting the Lok Sabha poll, Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav appears cool and composed on a muggy Sunday morning. Sitting on a cane chair at the porch of 10, Circular road which is his wife and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi’s official residence, Mr. Yadav is all alone. Mr. Yadav lives there with his family members, including Tejashwi Yadav, his younger son and political heir.

Mr. Prasad appears no longer the leader whose rustic charm and earthy wit had been an inviting catch for journalists from across the globe. At 9 in the morning, the leader who lorded over Bihar for 15-years from 1990-2005, by proxy or, in person, is sitting all alone with his one leg put up at the wooden table top. The usual horizontal harmony of courtiers is missing. The inimitable hair style of the crown prince of social justice is neatly kempt and the ubiquitous over-sized kurta-payjama is missing. He is wearing a stylish green pull-over and comfortable black joggers. The rubber slippers are placed between the chair and the table but, the usual spittoon is conspicuous by its absence. A bottle of mineral water along with a packet of premier tissue papers and a glass, is placed on a side table at a distance. Earlier when Mr. Prasad was potentate of Bihar politics, all these stuffs were missing from his surroundings. He was bucolic and earthy in his way of living and meeting people.

However, he was quick to say he would not give any formal “interview” at this stage (of elections) but could talk on “poll and politics” for a “story to be written”. But, what about pictures? “You can take on your mobile phone”, he quipped and began impromptu on his favorite topics of politics and poll. “Is baar BJP ka safaya ho jayega sab jagah se (BJP will be wiped out from everywhere this time)”, he said loudly as Mr. Prasad sits at a distance from visitors’ chair (may be for his ailing health reasons).

When asked, would he campaign for other party and mahagathbandhan candidates as well, he said curtly, “haan jayenge (yes, I’ll go)”. Mr. Prasad, so far, has gone for campaigning to Saran only from where his second daughter Rohini Acharya is taking on BJP candidate and sitting MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy. Rohini Acharya had, earlier, donated one of her kidneys to Mr. Prasad in a Singapore hospital. Mr Prasad himself had represented Saran Lok Sabha constituency twice in 1977 and 1989. Saran Lok Sabha constituency comprises almost equal number of upper caste Rajput (Mr. Rudy belongs to) and backward caste Yadav (Mr. Prasad comes from) caste voters.

What you’ve to say on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar commented in a poll meeting on April 20 at Katihar regarding his “so many children”? “He [Nitish Kumar] has lost his senses. And this is why BJP has stopped taking him at their top leaders public meetings”, Mr. Prasad said with frown and creases crowding on his forehead. While addressing a poll meeting in Katihar on April 20, Mr. Kumar took on Mr. Prasad (without taking his name) for promoting his sons and daughters in politics, saying, “paida to bahut kar diya, itna jyada paida karna chahiye kisi ko, bal bachcha (should anybody have so many children?)”. “Hatasha mein yeh sab bol raha hai (he, Mr. Kumar, is speaking all this in desperation)”, Mr, Prasad delivered after taking a pregnant pause.

“Now you take some pictures and go”, Mr. Prasad said gently and posed shyly before the mobile camera by putting his both legs down the table top. After few clicks, the performer of Bihar politics for several years, gestured to leave. But, on how many seats RJD-led mahagathbandhan in Bihar would win in this poll?, “Sab seaton per humlog jeet rahe hain, BJP ka safaya ho raha hai (we’re winning on all seats. BJP is being wiped out)”.

In Bihar, polls for total 40 seats is scheduled take place in all seven-phases. Elections on four seats Aurangabad, Nawada, Gaya and Jamui were held on April 19 in the state with low voters’ turnout (48.23%).

A middle-aged man, meanwhile, came in with a polythene bag in his hand and sat on the vacant plastic chair. Mr. Prasad was seen engaged in speaking to him, questioningly. Outside the imposing green-colored gate, which earlier, was generally occupied by jostling SUVs and party hangers-on, though looked deserted with weariness and few security personnel looking for tree shades to avoid the scorching sun rays.