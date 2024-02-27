GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nirmala Sitharaman, Jaishankar to contest Lok Sabha polls: Pralhad Joshi

However, it has not been decided yet as to where Nirmala Sitharaman and Jaishankar will contest from, Mr. Joshi said

February 27, 2024 11:47 am | Updated 11:48 am IST - Hubballi (Karnataka)

PTI
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. File

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has said Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and S. Jaishankar will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

However, it has not been decided yet as to where they will contest from, he added.

“It is appearing in the media. More or less it is final that they [Nirmala Sitharaman and Jaishankar] will contest the Lok Sabha elections. It has not been decided yet from where they will fight, whether it is in Karnataka or some other state,” Mr. Joshi, who holds the Coal and Mines portfolio, told reporters in Hubbali on Feb. 26.

To a question whether it will be Bengaluru, Mr. Joshi said, “How can I answer when nothing has been finalised?” Union Finance Minister Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister Jaishankar are Rajya Sabha members from Karnataka and Gujarat respectively.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.