Nikhil becomes teary-eyed while referring to his family’s bond with Ramanagara and his defeat

April 04, 2024 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Nikhil Kumaraswamy

Nikhil Kumaraswamy

JD(S) Youth Wing president Nikhil Kumaraswamy became all teary-eyed and emotional on Thursday while talking about how Ramanagara district gave political birth to his father, H.D. Kumaraswamy, and that his family would be grateful to the people of the district till their last breath.

“If my father has earned anything, it is the love of people of Ramanagara district,” he said while addressing a joint convention of the BJP-JD(S) coalition in Ramanagara after cardiologist C.N. Manjunath, BJP candidate for Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha constituency, filed his nomination papers. He recalled that even his grandfather H.D. Deve Gowda had become Chief Minister after getting elected from the Ramanagara Assembly seat.

He again became emotional while referring to his defeat in the previous Assembly election from Ramanagara and asked people in a choked voice, “What mistake did I commit to suffer this? Have I disrespected anyone or is there anything wrong with my behaviour?”

Making it clear that there was no question of him shifting out of Ramanagara district, Mr. Nikhil Kumaraswamy said, “If I have to contest any election, then it is only from Ramanagara district. I will not go away from this district,” he remarked.

Tears in the past

In the past, Mr. Kumaraswamy has broken down many times in the course of public campaigns and rallies.

Back in 2019, Mr. Kumaraswamy had wept while asking the people of Manda why they had defeated his son. Mr. Nikhil Kumaraswamy in the Lok Sabha polls against Independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh earlier that year. However, this time, Mr. Kumaraswamy is contesting from Mandya and Ms. Sumalatha is set to join the BJP and support his candidature.

General Elections 2024 / Karnataka / Janata Dal - Secular

