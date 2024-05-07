Naseem Khan back as star campaigner for Congress after Rahul Gandhi’s assurance

May 07, 2024 05:56 am | Updated 05:56 am IST - Mumbai

Days after meeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Pune, former Maharashtra minister Mohammed Arif ‘Naseem’ Khan, has rescinded his resignation from the campaign committee.

His name has been reinstated in the updated list of 40-star campaigners announced by the party for the forthcoming fifth and final phase of polls in the State on May 20.

The AICC representative tasked with managing campaigning in Maharashtra and former Kerala Home Minister, Ramesh Chennithala, said here on Monday that Mr. Khan had written to National President Mallikarjun Kharge and his concerns were deliberated upon at the highest echelons of the party leadership. “His efforts extended beyond the confines of correspondence; he personally met with Mr. Gandhi in Pune to further convey his sentiments. He was convinced by Mr. Gandhi’s assurance,” he said at Tilak Bhavan, the party’s State headquarters, with Mr. Khan and AICC spokesperson Atul Londhe-Patil at his side.

Democratic ethos

Mr. Chennithala underscored the democratic ethos within the Congress Party, highlighting its unwavering support for all communities and castes. “Mr. Khan and his compatriots have taken back their resignations and will actively engage in upcoming campaigns for Varsha Gaikwad, who will win by over two lakh votes. The party supports every community and caste,” he said.

Mr. Khan, one of the five working presidents within the state party apparatus, tendered his resignation last month from the campaign committee in protest against the absence of Muslim candidates on the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi’s list (MVA). According to sources, the Congress leader had hoped for representation in Mumbai North Central, where the party nominated its Mumbai unit chief and Dharavi MLA, Ms. Gaikwad.

Following his resignation, Mr. Khan declared his intention to abstain from campaign activities for party candidates. However, subsequent discussions resulted in assurances that his concerns would be communicated to the central leadership. “I’m a loyal Congress party worker and will continue to work alongside Mr. Kharge and Mr. Gandhi to ensure the victory of the INDIA alliance in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls,” Mr. Khan said.