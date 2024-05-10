GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mani Shankar Aiyar says old Pakistan comments resurfacing as BJP’s Lok Sabha campaign ‘faltering’

Among the BJP leaders who reacted to the video, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that Congress leaders stay in India but their hearts reside in Pakistan.

Published - May 10, 2024 12:20 pm IST - New Delhi

Agencies
File picture of Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar

File picture of Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar | Photo Credit: M. Srinath

Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar on Friday said a video of his comments on Pakistan being circulated is old and being dredged up because the BJP’s Lok Sabha campaign is faltering.

“It is obvious from the sweater I am wearing that my comments to ‘Chill Pill’ were made in the winter several months ago. They have been dredged up now as the BJP’s election campaign falters. I refuse to play their game,” the Congress leader said in a statement.

In the video, Mr. Aiyar says that India should give respect to Pakistan as it possesses an atom bomb. "If we don't give them respect, they'll think of using atom bomb against India," he said in the video.

Asked about use of India's muscular policy, he said, "We should not forget that Pakistan also has muscle at Kahuta (Rawalpindi)," a reference to the atomic bomb.

BJP leaders react

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said that Mr. Aiyar, who is close to the Congress' "first family" is displaying the muscle and strength of Pakistan on behalf of the Congress party.

“He says that Pakistan should be respected and talks should be held with them, the same Pakistan that keeps sending terrorists to our country,” he said.

Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who is contesting against Congress leader Shashi Tharoor from Thiruvananthapuram seat, said that the "ideology" of Rahul Gandhi's Congress is "fully visible in these elections".

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said that the people of Congress are "rattled."

"After seeing the certainty of huge defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the people of Congress are rattled. Those who don't have trust in the Indian military, which has the most capable ammunition in the world, instead of residing in India, they should go to Pakistan," he said.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that Congress leaders stay in India but their hearts reside in Pakistan. "Congress leaders stay in India but their hearts reside in Pakistan. What courage does Pakistan have? India knows how to give a befitting reply," Mr. Thakur said.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

