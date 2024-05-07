GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Mallikarjun Kharge writes to opposition leaders on 'discrepancies' in polling data released by EC

In his letter, the Congress chief urged INDIA bloc leaders to raise their voice against such discrepancies, for "our only objective is to protect the culture of a vibrant democracy and the Constitution"

May 07, 2024 12:04 pm | Updated 12:04 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to the leaders of various parties of the INDIA opposition bloc on Tuesday, questioning the alleged discrepancies in the voting data released by the Election Commission (EC).

In his letter, Mr. Kharge urged the INDIA bloc leaders to raise their voice against such discrepancies, for "our only objective is to protect the culture of a vibrant democracy and the Constitution".

"Let us ensure the independence of the Election Commission of India and make it accountable," he said in his letter.

EC ‘deliberately omitting’ details of number of people who voted, says Trinamool

"As the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), it should be our collective endeavour to safeguard democracy and protect the independent functioning of the ECI. All the aforementioned facts force us to ask a question — could this be an attempt to doctor the final results?" he asked.

"We all know how Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi and the BJP are visibly flustered and frustrated by the voting trends and their receding electoral fortunes in the first two phases. The entire nation knows that an autocratic regime, drunk with power, can go to any extent to stay in the chair," Mr. Kharge said.

"I would urge all of you that we must collectively, unitedly and unequivocally raise our voice against such discrepancies, for our only objective is to protect the culture of a vibrant democracy and the Constitution," he added.

Several Opposition parties have raised questions on the delay in releasing the polling data by the EC.

Sharing his letter on X, Mr. Kharge said, "My letter to the leaders of INDIA parties, regarding the discrepancies in the voting data released by Election Commission of India and non-publishing of registered voters." Voting is being held in 93 constituencies spread over 11 States and Union territories on Tuesday in the third phase of the parliamentary polls.

Related Topics

election / General Elections 2024 / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.