Mallikarjun Kharge launches Congress' 'Ghar Ghar Guarantee' initiative

Our government has always worked for people and will always do so. PM Modi talks about ‘Modi ki Guarantee’ but his guarantee never reaches the people,” Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said

April 03, 2024 03:23 pm | Updated 03:39 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders and supporters during the launch of the party’s ‘Ghar Ghar Guarantee Abhiyan’ in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders and supporters during the launch of the party’s ‘Ghar Ghar Guarantee Abhiyan’ in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 3, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge launched the party's 'Ghar Ghar Guarantee' initiative in New Delhi on April 3, under which it aims to reach out to eight crore households across the country and make them aware of its "guarantees".

Mr. Kharge launched the initiative from Usmanpur, Kaithwada, in the North East Delhi Parliamentary Constituency, and distributed pamphlets on the party's 'Paanch Nyay Pachees Guarantee'. "We are distributing this guarantee card to take our 'Panch Nyay Pachees Guarantee' to people. We want to take this initiative to eight crore households across the country," he said while launching the initiative.

History of 2004 will repeat itself 20 years later: Jairam Ramesh on Lok Sabha polls

"All Congress leaders and workers will take this card to households across the counts and will tell people what our alliance government will do when it assumes power," he added.

Also read: Congress drafts manifesto with focus on jobs, income support for poor

The Congress' poll pitch is centred around 'Paanch Nyay' or five pillars of justice, namely 'Yuva Nyay', 'Naari Nyay', 'Kisaan Nyay', 'Shramik Nyay' and 'Hissedari Nyay' as well as the guarantees made by it to the people under these heads.

The Congress is likely to release its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections on April 5 with its top leaders addressing mega rallies in Jaipur and Hyderabad the next day. The party has already launched its new slogan #HaathBadlegaHalaat -- referring to the Congress' poll symbol of hand -- on social media platforms.

‘Whatever we promise, we fulfil’

Mr. Kharge hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying, “We give a guarantee that our government has always worked for people and will always do so. PM Modi talks about ‘Modi ki Guarantee’ but his guarantee never reaches the people,” he said. The prime minister talked about 2 crore jobs a year but people never got them, he said. "We want to tell the country that whatever we promise, we fulfil," he asserted.

The Congress chief also recalled how its governments in the past have given guarantees and programmes like MGNREGA, RTI, the Right to Food and the Right to Education even though it did not promise them.

Raising the issue of Income Tax authorities giving notices to the Congress, Mr. Kharge said, "This government wants to scare us and the I-T dept took ₹135 crore from our funds. Can an election be held fairly in a democracy in such a manner?" Asserting that the people want democracy and they want to protect the country's Constitution, he said, "I don't know why people vote for those who lie to them and mislead them".

