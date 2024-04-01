GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

After reprieve on I-T notice, Congress says issue larger than tax demand

“Can free, fair and democratic elections be scuttled by raising preposterous demands for humongous sums of money? What will prevail? Democratic elections or tax demands,” asked Congress leader P. Chidambaram

April 01, 2024 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Former Union Minister P Chidambaram addresing an election campaign at Pallathur in Sivaganga district on April 1, 2024.

Former Union Minister P Chidambaram addresing an election campaign at Pallathur in Sivaganga district on April 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: L. Balachandar

The Congress on April 1 welcomed the reprieve it got from the Income Tax (I-T) department on the tax demand of ₹3,500 crore, but said the entire episode raises issues that are larger than a tax demand.

Taking to X, former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram asked if demands can be raised on a political party when all political parties are exempt from income tax. “I welcome the Solicitor General’s statement in Court that no coercive steps will be taken to enforce the Income Tax demands on the Congress party. There are issues larger than a demand for income tax,” Mr Chidambaram said.

“Can a demand be raised on a political party for tax, interest and penalty that will effectively cripple the party? Can such demands be made during the period when national elections are held to elect a new Lok Sabha? Can free, fair and democratic elections be scuttled by raising preposterous demands for humongous sums of money? What will prevail? Democratic elections or tax demands,” he asked.

Rajya Sabha member and senior advocate Vivek Tankha, who had appeared for the Congress in the Income Tax Appelate Tribunal, said “truth ultimately wins”.

“Gratitude to the Supreme Court for protecting the spirit of democracy and ensuring level playing field between political parties. Was not possible if @INCIndia had not fought #taxterrorism before our courts. Demand of 3,500 crore stands deferred until July 2024, subject to final decision by SC (sic),“ Mr Tankha said in a post on X.

Related Topics

Indian National Congress / taxes and duties / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.