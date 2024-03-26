Lok Sabha polls | T.N. people are dissatisfied with DMK, NDA will witness sweeping victories: G.K. Vasan

March 26, 2024 03:48 pm | Updated 03:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Manila Congress (Moopanar) president G.K. Vasan on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, said the “fake poll promises” of the DMK will not augur well among voters, as people are “highly dissatisfied” with the ruling party in the State.

Addressing journalists in Chennai, Mr. Vasan said the prospects of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), of which his party is a constituent, winning the Lok Sabha elections in the State have increased after the announcement of the polls and the formation of alliances. “This reflects various pro-people welfare schemes that the Central government has been implementing for a decade. The fake poll promises of the DMK will not augur well among the voters,” he said.M

Mr. Vasan rejected the charges of Opposition parties against the Central government over the arrest of Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate. “People of this country cannot tolerate INDIA bloc leaders supporting those who are involved in scams,” he contended.

After releasing the election campaign songs of his party, Mr. Vasan said he would tour the State, seeking support for the NDA candidates. He also expressed confidence that the NDA would secure massive wins in the State and claimed, “There will be a strong fight between the DMK and the AIADMK on who will get the second position.”

Mr. Vasan said the Tamil Nadu Narikuravar Kootamaippu has extended its support to the NDA in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.