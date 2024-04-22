Lok Sabha polls | Setback to MVA as ex-CM Antulay’s son-in-law joins Ajit Pawar’s party

April 22, 2024 04:13 pm | Updated 04:13 pm IST - Mumbai

In a setback to Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), Mushtaq Antulay, son-in-law of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Abdul Rahman Antulay and Congress leader has switched sides on April 22 to join Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

The Congress loyalist’s move holds significance as NCP leader and sitting Member of Parliament Sunil Tatkare is defending his Raigad Lok Sabha constituency against former Union Minister Anant Geete, a heavy weight, who represents Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).

NCP’s Lok Sabha nominee, Mr. Tatkare during an interaction announced his induction into the party by stating that he has been a mass leader and in politics for the last four decades.

Former CM Antulay’s family member is a minority face in the Raigad area and the vote of the minority community is what Mr. Tatkare needs as well to get re-elected.

“Ever since (ex-CM) Mr. Antulay has been a political leader, development has come to Raigad District,” announced Tatkare during the induction function. During the speech, to draw attention of the electorate, Mr. Tatkare immediately started listing out the achievements of the Antulay family, by stating that India’s first farm loan of a few crores was done by Barrister Antulay, back in 1980.

Mr. Antulay joined the poll bandwagon, criticising the opposing Shiv Sena by commenting that work had stuck when Sena had got elected in the assembly segments and went all praise for his newly joined party as well as the sitting MP.

Mr. Tatkare and Mr. Geete had closely contested the 2019 General elections. Back then, both the political parties – NCP and Shiv Sena, were undivided. Now, the political equation and alliances have changed with two NCP and Shiv Sena. Ajit Pawar’s faction is part of Mahayuti, which also has Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde and the Bharatiya Janata Party. The opposition has Congress, Sharadchandra Pawar’s NCP and Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena.

In 2019 elections, Mr. Tatkare had cornered 47.49% (4,86,968) of total votes polled and the challenger Mr. Geete bagged 44.42% (4,55,530), hence, a close contest is expected this time around as well.

The Raigad seat comprises six legislative assembly segments of Pen, Alibaug, Shrivardhan, Mahad, Dapoli and Guhagar and Mr. Antulay’s popularity is especially at Shrivardhan, Mahad and Dapoli belts.