Lok Sabha polls Phase 3 | A closer look from the ground and data

May 06, 2024 11:17 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST

In this video, Srinivasan Ramani takes a data-driven look at the States and constituencies going to polls in phase 3 of the Lok Sabha elections.

The video also carries perspectives from the ground provided by The Hindu reporters in the respective States.

He was joined by The Hindu correspondents Amarnath Tewary from Bihar, Rahul Karmakar from Assam, Gireesh Pattanashetti from north Karnataka, Shoumojit Banerjee from Maharashtra, Shiv Sahay Singh from West Bengal, and Shubhomoy Sikdar from Chhattisgarh.