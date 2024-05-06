GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Lok Sabha polls Phase 3 | A closer look from the ground and data

The video carries perspectives from the ground provided by The Hindu reporters in the respective States

May 06, 2024 11:17 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

In this video, Srinivasan Ramani takes a data-driven look at the States and constituencies going to polls in phase 3 of the Lok Sabha elections.

The video also carries perspectives from the ground provided by The Hindu reporters in the respective States.

He was joined by The Hindu correspondents Amarnath Tewary from Bihar, Rahul Karmakar from Assam, Gireesh Pattanashetti from north Karnataka, Shoumojit Banerjee from Maharashtra, Shiv Sahay Singh from West Bengal, and Shubhomoy Sikdar from Chhattisgarh.

