GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lok Sabha polls | MP Vijay Vasanth of Congress files nomination for Kanniyakumari constituency

Mr. Vasanth who won the 2021 by-poll, will be fighting for the Kanniyakumari seat once again; he is up against BJP’s Pon. Radhakrishnan and Pasilian Nazerath of the AIADMK

March 27, 2024 03:35 pm | Updated 03:35 pm IST - KANNIYAKUMARI

The Hindu Bureau
Congress candidate and sitting MP Vijay Vasanth filed his nomination papers with Returning officer P.N. Sridhar at the Nagercoil Collectorate on Wednesday, March 27, 2024

Congress candidate and sitting MP Vijay Vasanth filed his nomination papers with Returning officer P.N. Sridhar at the Nagercoil Collectorate on Wednesday, March 27, 2024 | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

 

Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency’s sitting MP Vijay Vasanth of the Indian National Congress filed his nomination with Returning Officer P.N. Sridhar, at the District Collector’s office in Nagercoil on Wednesday, March 27, 2024. 

Mr. Vasanth, son of late former MPH. Vasanthakumar, won in the by-election in 2021, contesting against the BJP’s Pon. Radhakrishnan and others. He will be contesting again in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

AIADMK, BJP and NTK candidates file nominations for Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency

Mr. Vasanth was accompanied by Minister Mano Thangaraj, MLAs J.G. Prince and S. Rajeshkumar when he filed his nomination papers.  

This time around too, he will be up against Pon. Radhakrishnan of the BJP, as well as Pasilian Nazerath of the AIADMK and Maria Jennifer Clara Micahel of Naam Tamilar Katchi among others

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / state politics / General Elections 2024 / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.