Lok Sabha polls | MP Vijay Vasanth of Congress files nomination for Kanniyakumari constituency

March 27, 2024 03:35 pm | Updated 03:35 pm IST - KANNIYAKUMARI

Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency’s sitting MP Vijay Vasanth of the Indian National Congress filed his nomination with Returning Officer P.N. Sridhar, at the District Collector’s office in Nagercoil on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

Mr. Vasanth, son of late former MPH. Vasanthakumar, won in the by-election in 2021, contesting against the BJP’s Pon. Radhakrishnan and others. He will be contesting again in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Mr. Vasanth was accompanied by Minister Mano Thangaraj, MLAs J.G. Prince and S. Rajeshkumar when he filed his nomination papers.

This time around too, he will be up against Pon. Radhakrishnan of the BJP, as well as Pasilian Nazerath of the AIADMK and Maria Jennifer Clara Micahel of Naam Tamilar Katchi among others