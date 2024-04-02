Lok Sabha polls | AIADMK government reason for electricity tariff hike, alleges Congress president

April 02, 2024 09:12 pm | Updated April 03, 2024 07:40 am IST - Salem

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K. Selvaperunthagai blamed the previous AIADMK government for the electricity tariff hike on Tuesday.

The TNCC president, while campaigning for Salem Parliamentary Constituency DMK candidate T.M. Selvaganapathy at Iruppali, near Edappadi, said that the AIADMK government led by former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, by signing into the Ujwal Discom Assurance Yojana (UDAY) scheme, hiked the power tariff, and that Mr. Palaniswami and former Electricity Minister P. Thangamani were responsible for this.

Mr. Selvaperunthagai also slammed the BJP government for making false promises and cheating the people for the past ten years. “The BJP promised two crore jobs per year and to retrieve black money, but nothing was done. The Union Government is supporting the big corporates, and some particular companies got more profit,” Mr. Selvaperunthagai added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi claims to like the people of Tamil Nadu, but when the state was hit by floods, the Union Government refused to allot funds for flood relief, said Mr. Selvaperunthugai. “The DMK government fulfilled 80% of the promises it made during the assembly elections like the noon meal scheme. Schemes like Kalaingar Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam, Pudhumai Penn Thittam, and Innuyir Kappom Thittam have also benefitted the people, but the Union Government and the BJP are neglecting Tamil people. The public should teach the BJP and AIADMK a lesson in the coming elections,” Mr. Selvaperunthagai added.

Later, the TNCC president campaigned for Namakkal KMDK candidate V.S. Matheshwaran at Athanur.