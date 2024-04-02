GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lok Sabha polls | AIADMK government reason for electricity tariff hike, alleges Congress president

Selvaperunthagai also slammed the BJP government for making false promises and cheating the people for the past ten years.

April 02, 2024 09:12 pm | Updated April 03, 2024 07:40 am IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthagai campaigning for KMDK Namakkal candidate V.S. Madeswaran at Athanur, near Rasipuram in Namakkal district in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, 02 April 2024.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthagai campaigning for KMDK Namakkal candidate V.S. Madeswaran at Athanur, near Rasipuram in Namakkal district in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, 02 April 2024. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K. Selvaperunthagai blamed the previous AIADMK government for the electricity tariff hike on Tuesday.

The TNCC president, while campaigning for Salem Parliamentary Constituency DMK candidate T.M. Selvaganapathy at Iruppali, near Edappadi, said that the AIADMK government led by former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, by signing into the Ujwal Discom Assurance Yojana (UDAY) scheme, hiked the power tariff, and that Mr. Palaniswami and former Electricity Minister P. Thangamani were responsible for this.

Mr. Selvaperunthagai also slammed the BJP government for making false promises and cheating the people for the past ten years. “The BJP promised two crore jobs per year and to retrieve black money, but nothing was done. The Union Government is supporting the big corporates, and some particular companies got more profit,” Mr. Selvaperunthagai added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi claims to like the people of Tamil Nadu, but when the state was hit by floods, the Union Government refused to allot funds for flood relief, said Mr. Selvaperunthugai. “The DMK government fulfilled 80% of the promises it made during the assembly elections like the noon meal scheme. Schemes like Kalaingar Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam, Pudhumai Penn Thittam, and Innuyir Kappom Thittam have also benefitted the people, but the Union Government and the BJP are neglecting Tamil people. The public should teach the BJP and AIADMK a lesson in the coming elections,” Mr. Selvaperunthagai added.

Later, the TNCC president campaigned for Namakkal KMDK candidate V.S. Matheshwaran at Athanur.

Related Topics

Salem / General Elections 2024 / Indian National Congress / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.