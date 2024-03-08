Lok Sabha polls | After a slew of negotiations, VCK agrees to two seats in DMK alliance

March 08, 2024 02:30 pm | Updated 04:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), on Friday, March 8, 2024, finalised seat-sharing talks with the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and allocated to it, two seats, in its alliance. Like it did in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the VCK will contest in Chidambaram and Villupuram, both reserved constituencies.

An agreement to allot two seats to the VCK in the DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu was signed between DMK president M.K. Stalin and VCK chief Thol. Thirumavalavan. Mr. Thirumavalavan had also met Mr. Stalin at the Secretariat on Friday, amid prolonged negotiations on seat sharing.

Speaking to reporters after signing the pact at the DMK’s headquarters in Chennai, Mr. Thirumavalavan said it has been agreed that VCK would contest in Chidabaram and Viluppuram. Seat-sharing is based on the same formula adopted during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he said.

Seat allocation so far in DMK-led INDIA bloc in Tamil Nadu VCK-2 (Chidambaram, Villupuram) CPI(M)-2 CPI-2 MDMK-1 IUML-1 (Ramanathapuram) KMDK-1 (Namakkal)

“In the first round of talks we sought three reserved constituency seats and one general category seat. Later, we had asked for two reserved and one general category seat,” Mr. Thirumavalavan said. However, after further negotiations, and taking into account the political situation at the national level and State level, and to ensure the alliance operated in a coordinated manner like the last time, the party agreed to sign the pact for two seats, he said, adding that the VCK would contest on its own symbol, he said.

So far, the DMK has allocated 2 seats each to the two Left parties, the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. One seat has been allocated to the MDMK.

It has allotted the Ramanathapuram constituency to the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and the Namakkal constituency to the Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK). IUML has announced that K. Navas Kani, who won from Ramanathapuram in 2019, will contest again this time.

The DMK is however, yet to finalise its seat-sharing pact with its major ally, the Congress.