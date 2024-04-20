Lok Sabha polls 2024 | Tamil Nadu exercises its franchise

April 20, 2024 02:06 pm | Updated 02:10 pm IST

Tamil Nadu witnessed the first phase of the 18th Lok Sabha elections on April 19, 2024. 950 candidates across the 39 constituencies in Tamil Nadu have contested in the General Assembly elections. On April 20, the Election commission revised the voter turnout in Tamil Nadu for the Lok Sabha polls to 69.46%, from the earlier 72%.

Here is a collection of pictures from across the State of voters exercising their franchise.

Sathish Kumar, in post on X, said he had done his duty by voting, but the ECI and Chief Electoral Officer Tamil Nadu had not done their duty fully to make polling booths accessible for those with disabilities. Photo: Special Arrangement

Kannamma (75) from Dharmapuri, cast her vote at the Avvaiyar Government Girls Higher Secondary School. “I cast my vote after several decades and I am happy about it. I have come with four of my daughters and two granddaughters to cast my vote.” Photo: Special Arrangement

Madhumathi Rajkumar, a first-time voter posed for a picture along with her father after casting her vote at Agasthiyar School in Tiruvottiyur. Photo: Special Arrangement

L. Sahana voted after going to three local schools in Chennai, looking for her name on the voters list, despite having a voter ID card. Photo: Special Arrangement

Ashwath, a resident of Kodambakkam in Chennai, said he felt that this was going to be one of the most important elections of recent times and was happy to do his bit. Photo: Special Arrangement

Gp Capt V.N. Sainath (retd) said he performed his bounden duty as a citizen by casting his vote. Photo: Special Arrangement

Brother-sister duo Sareen Taj and Sageer Ahamed cast their votes for the first time in Dharmapuri PC, at Avvaiyar Government Girls Higher Secondary School. “We have come here to exercise our right and our duty,” Ms. Sareen said. Photo: Special Arrangement

Smritika Srinivasan, who voted in Royapettah, said she felt stressed before going to vote like the day before an examination! Photo: Special Arrangement

Muthu Kumar (right) & Palani Kumar voted in Puthu Ayyapanaicken Palayam. Photo: Special Arrangement

Sivashunmuga Raja V, who voted in the Tuticorin Lok Sabha constituency, said that we could talk about scams for 1824 days, but it was only on one day that we could do something to change things – by voting. It felt good to do my democratic duty. Photo: Special Arrangement

Vishnu Varshini M and her sister Monisha M from Kottur near Pollachi, cast their votes. “As citizens of India, it’s our democratic duty to cast vote. We feel proud.” Photo: Special Arrangement

First-time voter Mohit and his friend Ashwin voted at Nerkundram in Chennai. “I was excited to vote for the first time. Some of my friends joined me. I am happy I am part of the election festival to ignite the flame of change in democracy’s future,” Mohit said. Photo: Special Arrangement

Sangeetha Saravanan who voted at Aspiran Garden, Kilpauk, said this was the first time she had voted at this particular booth. It was a smooth and easy experience, she said. Photo: Special Arrangement

T. Saravanan and his mother T. Girija voted in Chennai. Saravanan was excited to vote for the first time but felt bad that he couldn’t actually touch the EVM as it wasn’t accessible. Girija also felt bad as she had to technically exercise her son’s right to vote to record it. Photo: Special Arrangement

Sayee Chaitanya Rekha MS (28) cast her vote at Chennai Midddle School, Ramasamy Street, Muthialpet. “I felt very happy and it’s a pleasure to be a part of our democracy and to elect the right candidate to Parliament.” Photo: Special Arrangement

R.S. Sriram Surathkumar voted at the Panchayat Union Primary School at Thiruppalai in Madurai. Photo: Special Arrangement

A. Ann Esther Shiny, who voted at the St Francis Xavier Elementary School, Nathamadipatti in Tiruchi. Photo: Special Arrangement

Jaiganesh L.M. voted at the North Chennai Constituency in Kodungaiyur. Photo: Special Arrangement

Sathish voted at the North Chennai Constituency. Photo: Special Arrangement

Rakesh & Soundari voted at the RJ Matriculation school, Vilankurichi Coimbatore. Photo: Special Arrangement

Jai Ganesh, a voter from T Nagar. Photo: Special Arrangement

Tasneem Aferoz, who voted for the Madurai East Lok Sabha constituency. Photo: Special Arrangement

C.R. Balaji, who voted in Chennai. Photo: Special Arrangement

Sruthi Krishnakumar, a 29-year-old finance industry professional who voted the Madras Seva Sadhan Higher Secondary School, West Tambaram. “I felt very happy to cast my vote and fulfil my democratic duty.” Photo: Special Arrangement

Gursharan Kaur Kandhari, 77, who voted in Chennai. Photo: Special Arrangement

Sahanha Ganesh, a first-time voter in Chennai. Photo: Special Arrangement

A. Aishwarya who voted at the polling booth in Ezhilnagar Krishnasamuthiram in Tiruchi. Photo: Special Arrangement

S. Saravanan voted at the Corporation Elementary School at Mannarpuram in Tiruchi. Photo: Special Arrangement

Siddarth K. Raj who voted in Madurai. Photo: Special Arrangement