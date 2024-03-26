GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lok Sabha poll | Five Panneerselvams fancy their chances in Ramanathapuram

March 26, 2024 09:41 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

L Srikrishna
L Srikrishna
An Independent candidate named O. Panneerselvam filing his nomination on Tuesday.

An Independent candidate named O. Panneerselvam filing his nomination on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

The Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency has caught the attention of many for curious reasons.

While former Chief Minister and expelled AIADMK leader O. Panneerselvam filed his nomination with the Returning Officer as an Independent with the support of the BJP on Monday, four others with the same name and initial filed their papers the very next day.

Officials identified the four others as O. Panneerselvam, son of Ochappan of Mekilaarpuram in Madurai district; O. Panneerselvam, son of Oyyaram of Valantharavai in Ramanathapuram district; O. Panneerselvam, son of Ocha Thevar of Vagaikulam in Madurai district; and O. Panneerselvam, son of Oyya Thevar of Solai Alagupuram.

The former Chief Minister had requested that he be allotted any of the following free symbols: bucket, grapes or jackfruit. Interestingly, two other candidates, too, have sought one of these symbols.

There is apprehension among supporters of the former AIADMK coordinator that if the nominations of all five are accepted, some voters may get confused while casting their votes.

Muniasami of Parthibanoor in Ramanathapuram district, a staunch supporter of the former Chief Minister, claimed it could be the handiwork of ‘traitors’ (apparently referring to those within the AIADMK) with a view to creating confusion. “The soul of Amma (late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa) would haunt those traitors,” he said.

Earlier, when asked how he felt about contesting on a free symbol as he had always been identified with the ‘two leaves’ symbol of the AIADMK, Mr. Panneerselvam downplayed the issue, saying the candidate mattered more than the symbol.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.