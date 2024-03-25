Panneerselvam files nomination as Independent in Ramanathapuram

March 25, 2024 07:32 pm | Updated March 26, 2024 10:56 am IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

Former Chief Minister O . Panneerselvam on Monday filed his nomination paper as an Independent, backed by BJP and its allies, in Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency.

Speaking to media persons, he said he was sure of winning hands down and promised to take up the Katchatheevu retrieval issue with the Centre. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sure to make a comeback for the third consecutive time, he was optimistic that many developments would be possible for a district like Ramanathapuram.

sked to comment on contesting as an Independent, when he had fought on the popular ‘two leaves’ symbol in the past, Mr. Panneerselvam said that more than the symbol, it was the candidate who mattered the most to the electorate. “With my vast experience in public life, I have thorough knowledge on the needs of the people of Ramanathapuram and the people would feel a real change in their lives,” he added.

Attacking AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, he said the AIADMK had been completely weakened. The party had lost its sheen. “A few people close to Mr. Palaniswami had neglected the cadre. Things will change soon. Wait and see.”

He did not want to elaborate on the retrieval of the ‘two leaves’ issue as the matter was before the court. However, he pointed out that the 1.5-crore cadre base of the AIADMK was a worried lot as the party was in a mess. The 50-year-old party was losing election after election.

Mr. Modi would visit the constituency soon, he replied when asked about any plans to invite star campaigners.

Earlier, Mr Panneerselvam filed three sets of nomination. He offered prayers at a Ganapathi temple near Parthibanoor accompanied by his son and MP Raveendranath and other supporters.